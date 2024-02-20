Cmdr. Christopher W. Van Loenen, commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), presents a ship coin to Chief of Police, Frank Sletten, at the police station during a port visit in Harstad, Norway, in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 23, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:35 Photo ID: 8253147 VIRIN: 240223-N-HD110-1282 Resolution: 6208x4120 Size: 1.02 MB Location: HARSTAD, NO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding Officer of USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) visits Harstad city hall [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.