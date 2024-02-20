Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Conduct Repel Training

A member of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat repels to the boat deck during training aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), operating in the Norwegian Sea, in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 21, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

