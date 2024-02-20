Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Conduct Repel Training [Image 4 of 22]

    Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Conduct Repel Training

    HARSTAD, NORWAY

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    A member of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat repels to the boat deck during training aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), operating in the Norwegian Sea, in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 21, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 05:36
    Photo ID: 8253140
    VIRIN: 240221-N-HD110-1294
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 885.98 KB
    Location: HARSTAD, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat Conduct Repel Training [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    repel training
    Steadfast Defender 24

