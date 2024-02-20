240224-N-OQ442-1017

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) raises the NATO flag in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

This work, USS Bataan Raises NATO Flag [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.