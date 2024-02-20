Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Raises NATO Flag [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bataan Raises NATO Flag

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley Gasdia 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240224-N-OQ442-1017
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 24, 2024) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) raises the NATO flag in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 24. The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group will be transferred to NATO command in the Eastern Mediterranean in order to conduct a series of short notice vigilance activities with elements of Allied Maritime Command's Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 and the Turkish Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley Gasdia)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 01:41
    Photo ID: 8253050
    VIRIN: 240224-N-OQ442-1017
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, USS Bataan Raises NATO Flag [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Riley Gasdia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Navigation
    Bataan
    6th Fleet

