240129-N-JC256-1036 RED SEA (Jan. 29, 2024) A P-8A Poseidon aircraft flies by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, Jan. 29. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.24.2024 01:05 Photo ID: 8253032 VIRIN: 240129-N-JC256-1036 Resolution: 3359x2239 Size: 917.55 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Janae Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.