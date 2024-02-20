Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 3 of 10]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    240129-N-DH019-1024 RED SEA (Jan. 29, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) sails in the Red Sea, Jan. 29. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Conducts Routine Operations in the Red Sea [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz-class
    aircraft carrier
    CVN 69
    Maintenance
    C5F

