Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class [Image 7 of 9]

    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class

    NEPAL

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Exercise Shanti Prayas

    Nepali soldiers participate in the Mediation and Negotiations class as part of the critical enabler capability enhancement event (2CE) for exercise Shanti Prayas IV at Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 23, 2024. 2CE is one of the major events happening at Shanit Prayas IV, enabling the enhancement of United Nations mission training. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 22:56
    Photo ID: 8252967
    VIRIN: 240223-M-AS595-1073
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.63 MB
    Location: NP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class
    Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united nations
    Nepal
    PKO
    usindopacom
    Shanti Prayas IV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT