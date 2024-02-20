Shanti Prayas IV | Mediation and Negotians Class

Nepali soldiers participate in the Mediation and Negotiations class as part of the critical enabler capability enhancement event (2CE) for exercise Shanti Prayas IV at Birendra Peace Operations Training Center on Feb. 23, 2024. 2CE is one of the major events happening at Shanit Prayas IV, enabling the enhancement of United Nations mission training. Shanti Prayas IV is a multinational peacekeeping exercise sponsored by the Nepali Army and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and is the latest in a series of exercises designed to support peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl John Hall)

