NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley hosts Black History Month special meal

Yorktown, Va. (February 22, 2024) Chief Richard Anguico supervises service members and civilian contractors assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Award Winning Scudder Hall Galley serve a special meal as part of Black History Month. Each February, the U.S. Navy commemorates Black History Month and the significant role that African Americans, both past and present, have played in the defense of our Nation. Their contributions and sacrifice to our Nation are not just a part of African American history, but American history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

