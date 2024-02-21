Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley hosts Black History Month special meal [Image 5 of 12]

    NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley hosts Black History Month special meal

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (February 22, 2024) Members of the diversity committee from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s award winning Scudder Hall Galley share remarks as part of the Black History Month special meal. Each February, the U.S. Navy commemorates Black History Month and the significant role that African Americans, both past and present, have played in the defense of our Nation. Their contributions and sacrifice to our Nation are not just a part of African American history, but American history. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:59
    Photo ID: 8252893
    VIRIN: 240222-N-TG517-3453
    Resolution: 3511x3115
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NWS Yorktown's award winning Scudder Hall Galley hosts Black History Month special meal [Image 12 of 12], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Galley
    Yorktown
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Serving Line
    Scudder Hall Galley

