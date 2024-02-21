Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, along with his wife Mary Shoemaker and Jennifer Vasquez, Hawk’s Cove Resilience Operation Center integrated prevention and response director, greets Robert Goff, an author, during a Chapel event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024. Team V joined together at the Vandenberg Chapel to hear stories of grief and joy aimed at uplifting the community. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

