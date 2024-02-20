Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Bohnsack, 30th Chaplain Corps chaplain, embraces Robert Goff, American lawyer, speaker and author, in a hug during a Chapel event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024. The Base Chapel hosted the event to bring the Team V community together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:31
    Photo ID: 8252864
    VIRIN: 240215-F-GJ070-1027
    Resolution: 3926x2805
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event
    Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event
    Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Base Chapel
    SLD 30
    VSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT