U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Bohnsack, 30th Chaplain Corps chaplain, embraces Robert Goff, American lawyer, speaker and author, in a hug during a Chapel event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024. The Base Chapel hosted the event to bring the Team V community together. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 20:31
|Photo ID:
|8252864
|VIRIN:
|240215-F-GJ070-1027
|Resolution:
|3926x2805
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Base Chapel Hosts Community Event [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT