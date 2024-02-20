U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, poses for a photo with the U.S. Air Force mission assurance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron on Space Launch Complex 4 East during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024. As the AFMC commander, Richardson is charged with the development and administrative support of Airmen assigned to Space Force Bases. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:21 Photo ID: 8252855 VIRIN: 240221-F-GJ070-1229 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.85 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.