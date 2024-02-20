Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space [Image 2 of 2]

    AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, poses for a photo with the U.S. Air Force mission assurance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron on Space Launch Complex 4 East during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024. As the AFMC commander, Richardson is charged with the development and administrative support of Airmen assigned to Space Force Bases. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:21
    Photo ID: 8252855
    VIRIN: 240221-F-GJ070-1229
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.85 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space
    AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    AFMC Commander
    SLD 30
    VSFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT