U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, poses for a photo with the U.S. Air Force mission assurance technicians assigned to the 2nd Space Launch Squadron on Space Launch Complex 4 East during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024. As the AFMC commander, Richardson is charged with the development and administrative support of Airmen assigned to Space Force Bases. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 20:21
|Photo ID:
|8252855
|VIRIN:
|240221-F-GJ070-1229
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.85 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT