AFMC commander visits Vandenberg; Airmen in Support of Space

U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, poses for a photo with the 2nd Space Launch Squadron on Space Launch Complex 4 East during a tour at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024. U.S. Air Force mission assurance technicians assigned to the 2nd SLS provided Richardson an overview of their mission in support of U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

