Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations [Image 9 of 9]

    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 takes off from Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 22, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 20:16
    Photo ID: 8252853
    VIRIN: 240222-N-VX022-1039
    Resolution: 4284x2410
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations
    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations
    Checks are Performed on an E-2C Hawkeye
    Checks are Performed on an E-2C Hawkeye
    Aviation Ordnancemen Conduct Loading Operations
    Aviation Ordnancemen Conduct Loading Operations
    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations
    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations
    George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Super Hornet
    Flight Deck
    Jolly Rogers
    USS George Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT