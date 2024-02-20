Checks are Performed on an E-2C Hawkeye

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Taevon Caldwell, from, Los Angeles, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 116 performs checks on an E-2C Hawkeye on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 22, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)
|02.22.2024
|02.23.2024 20:18
|8252845
|240222-N-VX022-2041
|5885x3963
|11.73 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|1
|0
