George Washington Conducts Cyclic Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handling 2nd Class Donovan Owens, from Dallas, assigned to air department’s V-1 division, signals an F-35C Lightning II attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, to hold fast on Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 20, 2024. George Washington is conducting Tailored Ships Training Availability and Final Evaluation Problem (TSTA/FEP). TSTA prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission critical operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

