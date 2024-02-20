Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin's first all-call at Peterson SFB [Image 10 of 10]

    Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin's first all-call at Peterson SFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose for a photo with a group of service members on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. During his speech, Allvin discussed how conflict is evolving, and the Air Force is reoptimizing to handle combat. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 18:35
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    TAGS

    Chief of Staff
    CSAF
    Air Force
    Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force
    Chief of Staff of Air Force
    General Allvin

