Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks to audience members during an all-call on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. Bass addressed queries regarding quality of life initiatives and emphasized efforts underway to support Airmen and their families. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8252724
|VIRIN:
|240223-X-JC347-1097
|Resolution:
|2702x2702
|Size:
|734.2 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin's first all-call at Peterson SFB [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
