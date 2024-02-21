Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Allvin's first all-call at Peterson SFB

From left, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, Staff Sgt. Mark Harris, 21st Medical Group noncommissioned officer in charge, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass pose for a photo after Allvin coined Harris on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. Harris was recognized for spearheading several large-scale projects to innovate capability and support provided by the pharmacy. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

