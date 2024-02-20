YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Maya Rolison, from Round Rock, Texas, uses a rivet gun while conducting habitability work in a berthing aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8252638
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-UF592-1050
|Resolution:
|2976x1853
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct habitability work [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT