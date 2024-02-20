USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct habitability work

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Maya Rolison, from Round Rock, Texas, uses a rivet gun while conducting habitability work in a berthing aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

