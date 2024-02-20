Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct habitability work [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct habitability work

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Maya Rolison, from Round Rock, Texas, uses a rivet gun while conducting habitability work in a berthing aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 23. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 17:43
    Photo ID: 8252638
    VIRIN: 240223-N-UF592-1050
    Resolution: 2976x1853
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct habitability work [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

