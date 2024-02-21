Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Klein Visits 621 CRW [Image 15 of 15]

    Major General Klein Visits 621 CRW

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John M. Klein, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, answers questions from Airman Magazine, Feb. 21, 2024. General Klein toured multiple Contengency Response Squadrons and saw the 621st CRW's ability to rapidly train and respond to new threats globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 17:17
    Photo ID: 8252509
    VIRIN: 240221-F-BS362-1077
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 14.18 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CR
    CRW
    Expeditionary Center

