Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Daniel Gray, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council president, present Annabelle Davis, Little Rock AFB Community Council outgoing executive secretary, with a farewell gift at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 22, 2024. Davis is retiring from her position after 35 years of service to the Little Rock AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 15:49
|Photo ID:
|8252338
|VIRIN:
|240222-F-TH245-1008
|Resolution:
|6245x4163
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT