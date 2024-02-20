Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Daniel Gray, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council president, present Annabelle Davis, Little Rock AFB Community Council outgoing executive secretary, with a farewell gift at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 22, 2024. Davis is retiring from her position after 35 years of service to the Little Rock AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

