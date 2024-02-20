Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council

Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, and Daniel Gray, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council president, present Annabelle Davis, Little Rock AFB Community Council outgoing executive secretary, with a farewell gift at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 22, 2024. Davis is retiring from her position after 35 years of service to the Little Rock AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US