    Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Little Rock, civic leaders meet for Community Council

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, displays the Thunderbirds’ Military Air Show of the Year award to the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 22, 2024. The Community Council’s contributions were instrumental to the success of “Thunder Over the Rock,” Little Rock AFB’s first air show in five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

