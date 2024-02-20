6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Airman Jacob Fleury, left, and Airman 1st Class Kyle Bush, 6th Communications Squadron fixed communications systems technicians, search for cables in a manhole using a cable locator at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 6th CS located cables and gathered infrastructure data for the KC-46 Pegasus renovation project at MacDill. The information will be used for expanding the hangars to accommodate the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

