6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chandler Squire, 6th Communications Squadron fixed communications systems technician, uses a hose to drain a manhole at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 6th CS located cables and gathered infrastructure data for the KC-46 Pegasus renovation project at MacDill. The information will be used for expanding the hangars to accommodate the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 15:36
Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
