Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill [Image 2 of 3]

    6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chandler Squire, 6th Communications Squadron fixed communications systems technician, uses a hose to drain a manhole at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 23, 2024. Airmen assigned to the 6th CS located cables and gathered infrastructure data for the KC-46 Pegasus renovation project at MacDill. The information will be used for expanding the hangars to accommodate the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8252333
    VIRIN: 240223-F-TE518-1072
    Resolution: 6787x4525
    Size: 20.69 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill
    6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill
    6th CS cable dawgs assist KC-46 renovation project at MacDill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communications
    Department of Defense
    Air Force
    Cable dawgs
    KC-46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT