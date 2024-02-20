WSEP 24.05

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 24.05, Feb. 14, 2024. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

