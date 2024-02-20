Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WSEP 24.05 [Image 2 of 3]

    WSEP 24.05

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 24.05, Feb. 14, 2024. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 14:17
    Photo ID: 8251890
    VIRIN: 240214-F-DB615-1082
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSEP 24.05 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WSEP 24.05
    WSEP 24.05
    WSEP 24.05

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fighter Jet
    F18
    Navy
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT