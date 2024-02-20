A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, takes off from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, during Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 24.05, Feb. 14, 2024. WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 14:17
|Photo ID:
|8251890
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-DB615-1082
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WSEP 24.05 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT