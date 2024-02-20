Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Establishing the Robotics Warfare Specialist (Social Media Graphic 3/3) [Image 3 of 3]

    Establishing the Robotics Warfare Specialist (Social Media Graphic 3/3)

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Slide 3 of 3 social media "carousel" graphics intended for use on Instagram to promote the newly established Navy Robotics Warfare Specialist (RW) rating, announced in NAVADMIN 036/24. RW Sailors serve as operators, maintainers, and managers who plan and control operations of robotic and autonomous systems. Imagery by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau and Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Trevor Andersen.
    (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    For more information on the rating establishment and conversion opportunity, visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Community-Management/Enlisted/Robotics-Warfare/

    FULL GRAPHIC SERIES COPY:
    ROBOTICS WARFARE SPECIALIST
    How the Navy’s Newest Rating Meets the Future of Warfighting

    INCREASING LETHALITY
    To meet the rapid growth of robotics systems in today’s warfare domain, the Navy has established an enlisted career field for Sailors who have the right experience, technical skills and warfighting ability – ultimately increasing fleet lethality, capacity, deterrence, and operational readiness.
    As part of the Navy’s newest rating, Robotics Warfare Specialists will serve as operators, maintainers, and managers who plan and control operations of the fleet’s robotics and autonomous systems.
    Robotics systems provide additional warfighting capability and capacity to augment traditional combatant force, allowing the option to take on greater operational risk while maintaining a tactical and strategic advantage.

    WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
    Initial selection will primarily consist of active-duty Sailors currently holding robotics-related NECs.
    Qualifying ASVAB scores are required for all Sailors converting into the rating, including those who already have the NEC and are working in a converted billet.
    For questions about the application process, contact the Robotics Warfare Specialist Enlisted Community Manager.

