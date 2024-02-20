Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LT Johnson accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program

    LT Johnson accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    LT Johnson accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:41
    Photo ID: 8251839
    VIRIN: 240223-N-DJ454-2484
    Resolution: 2618x3044
    Size: 888.78 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LT Johnson accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program, by Telly Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lieutenant Johnson accepted into the Navy Recruiting Command's Junior Officer Diversity Outreach Program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUPSHIPNN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT