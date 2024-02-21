Day three of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 6, 2024 consisted of the Army Combat Fitness Test, a squad patrolling lane and a media on the battlefield event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. Sgt. Zachary Lucas pulled the 90-pound sled during the sprint-drag-carry event.

Date Taken: 02.06.2024
Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US
This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Three [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Caitlin Sweet