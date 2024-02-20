Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Three [Image 4 of 5]

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Three

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Capt. Caitlin Sweet 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Day three of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 6, 2024 consisted of the Army Combat Fitness Test, a squad patrolling lane and a media on the battlefield event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. Sgt. Jack Adams endured several minutes of the plank during the ACFT event.

    This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Three [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

