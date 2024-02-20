310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Three

Day three of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 6, 2024 consisted of the Army Combat Fitness Test, a squad patrolling lane and a media on the battlefield event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. Sgt. Jack Adams endured several minutes of the plank during the ACFT event.
