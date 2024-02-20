Day three of the 310th ESC Best Warrior Competition, Feb. 6, 2024 consisted of the Army Combat Fitness Test, a squad patrolling lane and a media on the battlefield event at Camp Atterbury, Indiana. Sgt. Jack Adams endured several minutes of the plank during the ACFT event.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 13:37 Photo ID: 8251819 VIRIN: 240206-A-QN315-7904 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 9.07 MB Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command's Best Warrior Competition: Day Three [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Caitlin Sweet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.