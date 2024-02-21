Private First Class Zachary M. Anderson, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon (SDP)conducts a drill sequence during “Challenge Day” at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2024. Challenge Day is a traditional event in which SDP Marines compete to decide who will be on the “Marching 24” for the upcoming year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.Chloe N. McAfee)

