    Challenge Day [Image 3 of 7]

    Challenge Day

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Private First Class Austin T. Dawson, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon (SDP) conducts a drill sequence during “Challenge Day” at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2024. Challenge Day is a traditional event in which SDP Marines compete to decide who will be on the “Marching 24” for the upcoming year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.Chloe N. McAfee)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:44
    Photo ID: 8251767
    VIRIN: 240221-M-UM973-1076
    Resolution: 6650x4435
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

