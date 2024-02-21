Private First Class Jackson W. Taylor, rifleman, Silent Drill Platoon (SDP) conducts a drill sequence during “Challenge Day” at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2024. Challenge Day is a traditional event in which SDP Marines compete to decide who will be on the “Marching 24” for the upcoming year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 12:44
|Photo ID:
|8251765
|VIRIN:
|240221-M-UM973-1074
|Resolution:
|7463x4978
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
