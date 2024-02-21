Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Hosts American Meal during NOREX 51 [Image 17 of 17]

    Minnesota National Guard Hosts American Meal during NOREX 51

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    The Minnesota National Guard provides a traditional Minnesotan meal of a 12 ounce steak, salad, and baked potatoes to the Norwegian Home Guard as apart of a cultural event during the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on February 5th, 2024. The meal was cooked and provided by Serving Our Troops who have been providing this same meal to military families and Soldiers since 2004 (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8251688
    VIRIN: 240205-Z-AR912-1017
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
    Minnesota National Guard Hosts American Meal during NOREX 51
    Norway
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    NOREX

