Minnesota National Guard Hosts American Meal during NOREX 51

The Minnesota National Guard provides a traditional Minnesotan meal of a 12 ounce steak, salad, and baked potatoes to the Norwegian Home Guard as apart of a cultural event during the 51st Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota on February 5th, 2024. The meal was cooked and provided by Serving Our Troops who have been providing this same meal to military families and Soldiers since 2004 (Minnesota Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

