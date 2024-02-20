FORT RILEY, Kan. – In recognition of his heroism, Enoch was honored during a ceremony at Fort Riley Garrison Headquarters Feb. 6, 2023. Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote, expressed gratitude for Enoch's selfless actions that day, remarking that they he assisted and saved multiple lives with his courageous efforts. He was surrounded by his family at Garrison Headquarters, Fort Riley, Kansas.
‘True Heroes Among Us’: Fort Riley leaders honored for valor in Wallace County accident
