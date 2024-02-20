Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘True Heroes Among Us’: Fort Riley leaders honored for valor in Wallace County accident [Image 4 of 5]

    ‘True Heroes Among Us’: Fort Riley leaders honored for valor in Wallace County accident

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    FORT RILEY, Kan. – In recognition of his heroism, Enoch was honored during a ceremony at Fort Riley Garrison Headquarters Feb. 6, 2023. Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Michael Foote, expressed gratitude for Enoch's selfless actions that day, remarking that they he assisted and saved multiple lives with his courageous efforts. He was surrounded by his family at Garrison Headquarters, Fort Riley, Kansas. (U.S. Army Photo by Chelsea Eigel)

    This work, ‘True Heroes Among Us’: Fort Riley leaders honored for valor in Wallace County accident [Image 5 of 5], by Caroline Countryman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

