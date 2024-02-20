Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams

    Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Sgt. 1st Class Oneil Iriarte, a drill sergeant for the U.S. Army Quartermaster School, Fort Gregg-Adams, bows his head in prayer as part of a Black History Month observance Feb. 22, 2024, at Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    equal opportunity
    redesignation
    Black History
    quartermaster corps
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023
    African American arts

