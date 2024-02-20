Members of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion lead choral renditions of several songs, including "Stand Up (from Harriet)" by Cynthia Erivo, as part of a Black History Month observance Feb. 22, 2024, at Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8251403
|VIRIN:
|240222-A-WA652-5254
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|11.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams
