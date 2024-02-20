Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams

Members of the 244th Quartermaster Battalion lead choral renditions of several songs, including "Stand Up (from Harriet)" by Cynthia Erivo, as part of a Black History Month observance Feb. 22, 2024, at Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US