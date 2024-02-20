Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams

Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis, Combined Arms Support Command G3/5/7 Sergeant Major, talks about the importance of African American arts to humanity as a whole and to American society as part of a Black History Month observance Feb. 22, 2024, at Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history. “I was taught that the beauty of humanity lies in our differences, and we should celebrate and learn from them all,” Ellis said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

