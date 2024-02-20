Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams [Image 1 of 3]

    Installation celebrates first Black History Month as Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Sgt. Maj. Paul J. Ellis, Combined Arms Support Command G3/5/7 Sergeant Major, talks about the importance of African American arts to humanity as a whole and to American society as part of a Black History Month observance Feb. 22, 2024, at Beaty Theater, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Black History Month is a yearly celebration of African American accomplishments and an occasion to recognize their significant role in U.S. history. “I was taught that the beauty of humanity lies in our differences, and we should celebrate and learn from them all,” Ellis said. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    equal opportunity
    redesignation
    Black History
    quartermaster corps
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2023
    African American arts

