Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 3 of 3]

    Lima Company Confidence Course

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.23.2024 10:34
    Photo ID: 8251398
    VIRIN: 240221-M-WD009-1172
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Confidence Course [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course
    Lima Company Confidence Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit
    obstacle
    drill instructor
    climb
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT