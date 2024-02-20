Lima Company Confidence Course

Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 21, 2024. After demonstrations, recruits complete various physically and mentally challenging obstacles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Judith Ann Lazaro)
