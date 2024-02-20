Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Lou Ferrigno, probably best known for his title role in the television series The Incredible Hulk, poses for a photo with Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) Rescue Swimmer School (RSS) staff onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Feb. 22. Ferrigno, in Pensacola for the annual Pensacon festival, toured the installation and interacted with Sailors during his brief visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer)

