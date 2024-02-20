Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola [Image 2 of 3]

    Lou Ferrigno Visits NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Lou Ferrigno, probably best known for his title role in the television series The Incredible Hulk, poses for a photo with Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) Sailor and Marine students onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Feb. 22. Ferrigno, in Pensacola for the annual Pensacon festival, toured the installation and interacted with Sailors during his brief visit. (U.S. Navy photo by Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Izabella Moyer)

