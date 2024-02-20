U.S Air Force Capt. Tiffany Haines, 86th Operations Support Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, performs preflight checks at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Haines was assigned to the lead aircraft in a formation of six C-130Js. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8251147
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-VH914-2038
|Resolution:
|5055x3061
|Size:
|11.52 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
