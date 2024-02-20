The Global Gateway on display

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade walk to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before a static-line jump at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Over 200 paratroopers from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and the German Army trained alongside the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8251142
|VIRIN:
|240213-F-VH914-2139
|Resolution:
|4195x2788
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
