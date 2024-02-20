U.S. Army Soldiers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade walk to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft before a static-line jump at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 13, 2024. Over 200 paratroopers from the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and the German Army trained alongside the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dylan Myers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 04:23 Photo ID: 8251142 VIRIN: 240213-F-VH914-2139 Resolution: 4195x2788 Size: 7.41 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Global Gateway on display [Image 9 of 9], by Amn Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.