YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024) U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Specialists pose for a group photo Feb. 23. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
02.23.2024
02.23.2024
|8251056
|240223-N-FA353-7385
|2299x1533
|1.69 MB
|JP
|5
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Specialists Pose for a Group Photo, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
