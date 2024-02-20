Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Specialists Pose for a Group Photo

    JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 23, 2024) U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Specialists pose for a group photo Feb. 23. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Intelligence Specialists Pose for a Group Photo, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C7F
    7thFleet

