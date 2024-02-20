Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) representatives meet with K-16 leaders to discuss living conditions and identify multiple job and education opportunities for military spouses, Bldg. S-302, K-16 Air Base, Feb. 22, 2024. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Gale, the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Morgan Evans, the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion senior enlisted advisor, answered questions during a roundtable discussion with key representatives connected to the Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) program. The MFLC program supports the Army's commitment to taking care of people by reducing the stigma with seeking help, lowering barriers to care, and increasing access to non-medical counselors. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.23.2024 01:21 Photo ID: 8251045 VIRIN: 240222-A-CM237-1005 Resolution: 5840x3893 Size: 849.73 KB Location: K-16 AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, K-16 Leaders Discuss Quality of Life and Identify Opportunities for Families [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.