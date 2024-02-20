Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-16 Leaders Discuss Quality of Life and Identify Opportunities for Families

    K-16 AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.22.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) representatives meet with K-16 leaders to discuss living conditions and identify multiple job and education opportunities for military spouses, Bldg. S-302, K-16 Air Base, Feb. 22, 2024. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Gale, the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion commander, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Morgan Evans, the 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion senior enlisted advisor, answered questions during a roundtable discussion with key representatives connected to the Military and Family Life Counseling (MFLC) program. The MFLC program supports the Army's commitment to taking care of people by reducing the stigma with seeking help, lowering barriers to care, and increasing access to non-medical counselors. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra)

